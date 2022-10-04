Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

El Nobel de Física reconoce el trabajo en mecánica cuántica

Los investigadores Alain Aspect, John F

Associated Press
martes 04 octubre 2022 10:55
NOBEL-MEDICINA
NOBEL-MEDICINA
(AP)

Los investigadores Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser y Anton Zeilinger ganaron el martes el Nobel de Física por su labor en mecánica cuántica, según anunció la institución que entrega los premios.

Hans Ellegren, secretaria general de la Academia Sueca de Ciencias, anunció los ganadores en el Instituto Karolinska de Estocolmo.

El galardón de Física era el segundo en anunciarse, después del de Medicina, que se otorgó el lunes al investigador sueco Svante Paabo. El jueves se anunciaría el ganador en la categoría de Literatura, mientras que el Nobel de la Paz de 2022 se anunciaría el viernes, y el de Economía el 10 de octubre.

El premio incluye 10 millones de coronas suecas (casi 900.000 dólares) en efectivo y se entrega el 10 de diciembre en una gala. El dinero procede de un fondo dejado por el creador del premio, el inventor sueco Alfred Nobel, que murió en 1985.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in