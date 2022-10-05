Jump to content

El Nobel de Física premia la creación de nuevos materiales

El premio Nobel de Química de este año se repartió en partes iguales a Carolyn R

Associated Press
miércoles 05 octubre 2022 11:01
NOBEL-QUÍMICA
(AP)

El premio Nobel de Química de este año se repartió en partes iguales a Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal y K. Barry Sharpless por desarrollar una forma de “combinar moléculas”.

Hans Ellegren, secretario general de la Real Academia Sueca de Ciencias, anunció los ganadores el miércoles en el Instituto Karolinska de Estocolmo, Suecia.

El galardón de Química era el tercer en anunciarse, después de los de Física y Medicina. El jueves se anunciaría el ganador en la categoría de Literatura, mientras que el Nobel de la Paz de 2022 se anunciaría el viernes, y el de Economía el 10 de octubre.

El premio incluye 10 millones de coronas suecas (casi 900.000 dólares) en efectivo y se entrega el 10 de diciembre en una gala. El dinero procede de un fondo dejado por el creador del premio, el inventor sueco Alfred Nobel, que murió en 1985.

