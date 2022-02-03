El Jazz confirma su dominio sobre Denver, gana 108-104
Trent Forrest bate sus marcas personales con 18 puntos y ocho asistencias y lidera al Jazz de Utah en una victoria 108-104 sobre los Nuggets de Denver
Trent Forrest batió sus marcas personales con 18 puntos y ocho asistencias y lideró al Jazz de Utah en una victoria 108-104 sobre los Nuggets de Denver
Mike Conley anotó 17 puntos para Utah. Rudy Gay, Royce O'Neale y Bojan Bogdanovic aportaron 15 puntos cada uno y seis jugadores del Jazz terminaron con dobles dígitos.
Utah ganó apenas su tercer encuentro en 14 juegos. El Jazz se llevó la serie sobre los Nuggets 4-0.
Bryn Forbes encestó cuatro triples y anotó 26 puntos para liderar a Denver. Monte Morris añadió 15 puntos. Will Barton anotó 14 y Davon Reed añadió 13 puntos para los Nuggets.
Utah superó a Denver 64-42 en la pintura. El Jazz también terminó con 20 puntos de 14 balones perdidos de los Nuggets.
