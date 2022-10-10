Jump to content

EEUU reitera apoyo “inquebrantable” a Ucrania tras ataques

El secretario de Estado estadounidense Antony Blinken promete continuar con el apoyo “inquebrantable” a Ucrania después de los ataques con misiles del lunes

Associated Press
lunes 10 octubre 2022 17:33
(AP)

El secretario de Estado estadounidense, Antony Blinken, prometió continuar con el apoyo “inquebrantable” a Ucrania después de los ataques con misiles del lunes.

“Acabo de hablar con (el ministro del Exterior de Ucrania) Dmytro Kuleba para reiterar el apoyo de Estados Unidos a Ucrania luego de los horribles ataques del Kremlin esta mañana”, escribió Blinken en un tuit. “Seguiremos brindando asistencia económica, humanitaria y de seguridad inquebrantable para que Ucrania pueda defenderse y cuidar a su población”.

El secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, también habló con Kuleba el lunes. En un tuit, Stoltenberg dijo que “condenó los horribles e indiscriminados ataques de Rusia contra la infraestructura civil en Ucrania”.

Afirmó que la alianza militar "continuará apoyando al valiente pueblo ucraniano para luchar contra la agresión del Kremlin durante el tiempo que sea necesario”.

