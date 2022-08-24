EEUU: Primera dama Jill Biden tiene “rebrote” de COVID-19
La Casa Blanca dice que la primera dama Jill Biden experimenta un caso de “rebote” de COVID-19, mientras que el presidente Joe Biden sigue dando negativo a la enfermedad
La primera dama estadounidense Jill Biden experimenta un “rebrote” de COVID-19 después de que inicialmente dio negativo al virus el fin de semana, informó el miércoles la Casa Blanca.
Por su parte, el presidente Joe Biden, quien pasó tres días con su esposa en su casa de vacaciones en Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continúa dando negativo. Él también sufrió un rebrote a principios de este mes después de haberse recuperado del virus.
