EEUU: El senador Chuck Schumer da positivo a COVID-19

El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, dio positivo a COVID-19 y reporta tener síntomas muy leves, informa su portavoz

AP Noticias
lunes 11 julio 2022 03:47
CORONAVIRUS-EEUU-SCHUMER
El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, dio positivo a COVID-19 y reporta tener síntomas muy leves, informó su portavoz el domingo por la noche.

Schumer, de 71 años, tiene todo su esquema de vacunas y ha recibido dos inyecciones de refuerzo, señaló el vocero Justin Goodman en un comunicado.

El senador demócrata se apegará a las directrices federales de salud y guardará cuarentena esta semana, trabajando en forma remota desde su hogar, agregó Goodman.

“Cualquiera que conozca al líder Schumer sabe que, incluso si no está físicamente en el Capitolio, a través de reuniones virtuales y su característico teléfono plegable continuará con su vigoroso calendario y permanecerá en contacto casi constante con sus colegas”, señaló el portavoz.

