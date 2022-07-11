EEUU: El senador Chuck Schumer da positivo a COVID-19
El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, dio positivo a COVID-19 y reporta tener síntomas muy leves, informa su portavoz
El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, dio positivo a COVID-19 y reporta tener síntomas muy leves, informó su portavoz el domingo por la noche.
Schumer, de 71 años, tiene todo su esquema de vacunas y ha recibido dos inyecciones de refuerzo, señaló el vocero Justin Goodman en un comunicado.
El senador demócrata se apegará a las directrices federales de salud y guardará cuarentena esta semana, trabajando en forma remota desde su hogar, agregó Goodman.
“Cualquiera que conozca al líder Schumer sabe que, incluso si no está físicamente en el Capitolio, a través de reuniones virtuales y su característico teléfono plegable continuará con su vigoroso calendario y permanecerá en contacto casi constante con sus colegas”, señaló el portavoz.
