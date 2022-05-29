EEUU: Departamento de Justicia analizará respuesta a tiroteo
El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU examinará la respuesta al tiroteo en una escuela de Texas
El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos anunció el domingo que examinará la forma en que las fuerzas del orden respondieron al tiroteo en una escuela de Uvalde, Texas, que dejó 19 estudiantes y dos maestras muertas.
El anuncio de la revisión se produce en medio de una creciente presión de la ciudadanía y dudas sobre la forma en que cambió información, en ocasiones contradictoria, sobre lo que sucedió en el tiroteo del martes pasado en la escuela primaria Robb y cómo respondió la policía.
El portavoz del Departamento de Justicia, Anthony Coley, dijo que la investigación se llevaría a cabo de manera justa, imparcial e independiente y que los hallazgos se harían públicos.
