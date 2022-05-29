EEUU: Departamento de Justicia analizará respuesta a tiroteo

El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU examinará la respuesta al tiroteo en una escuela de Texas

AP Noticias
domingo 29 mayo 2022 18:28
TEXAS-TIROTEO-DEPARTAMENTO JUSTICIA
TEXAS-TIROTEO-DEPARTAMENTO JUSTICIA
(AP)

El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos anunció el domingo que examinará la forma en que las fuerzas del orden respondieron al tiroteo en una escuela de Uvalde, Texas, que dejó 19 estudiantes y dos maestras muertas.

El anuncio de la revisión se produce en medio de una creciente presión de la ciudadanía y dudas sobre la forma en que cambió información, en ocasiones contradictoria, sobre lo que sucedió en el tiroteo del martes pasado en la escuela primaria Robb y cómo respondió la policía.

El portavoz del Departamento de Justicia, Anthony Coley, dijo que la investigación se llevaría a cabo de manera justa, imparcial e independiente y que los hallazgos se harían públicos.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in