Economía de Rusia se contrae 4% en segundo trimestre

El PIB de Rusia se contrajo 4% en el segundo trimestre de 2022, el primer trimestre completo desde que Rusia envió tropas a Ucrania

AP Noticias
sábado 13 agosto 2022 00:09
(AP)

El producto interno bruto de Rusia se contrajo 4% en el segundo trimestre del año, el primer trimestre completo desde que Rusia envió tropas a Ucrania, informó el viernes el servicio de estadísticas estatal.

Rusia se vio afectada por una amplia gama de sanciones luego de su entrada a Ucrania el 24 de febrero, como la exclusión de algunos bancos rusos del sistema de transferencias internacionales SWIFT, y un importante éxodo de empresas extranjeras.

El informe del servicio Rosstat no analizó por qué el PIB fue menor este año respecto al mismo trimestre de 2021, pero dijo que hubo una caída de 15,3% en el comercio mayorista y una contracción de 9,8% en el comercio minorista.

Rusia había registrado incrementos considerables del PIB en el primer trimestre de 2022 y en los tres últimos trimestres de 2021.

