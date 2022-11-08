Eclipse lunar alumbra cielos en Norteamérica, Asia oriental

El segundo y último eclipse lunar total del año adornó los cielos de partes del mundo el martes

The Associated Press
martes 08 noviembre 2022 18:26

Eclipse lunar alumbra cielos en Norteamérica, Asia oriental

Show all 5

El segundo y último eclipse lunar total del año adornó los cielos de partes del mundo el martes. El próximo será en el 2025.

DÓNDE SE VIO: En Norteamérica, se vio en la madrugada y en zonas donde había cielos despejados, principalmente en el Oeste. También en partes de Asia oriental, Australia y el Pacífico después del atardecer de allá.

CUÁNTO DURÓ: La fase total del eclipse duró aproximadamente una hora y media. El episodio completo, de principio a fin, duró unas seis horas.

POR QUÉ OCURRE: Un eclipse lunar total ocurre cuando el Sol, la Tierra y la Luna se alinean perfectamente, de tal manera que la Tierra tiende una sombra sobre la Luna. El color rojizo es producto de la luz solar que emana de la atmósfera terrestre.

EL PRÓXIMO: El próximo eclipse lunar total será en marzo del 2025, pero de aquí a entonces habrá gran cantidad de eclipses parciales.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.