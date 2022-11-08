Eclipse lunar alumbra cielos en Norteamérica, Asia oriental
El segundo y último eclipse lunar total del año adornó los cielos de partes del mundo el martes
El segundo y último eclipse lunar total del año adornó los cielos de partes del mundo el martes. El próximo será en el 2025.
DÓNDE SE VIO: En Norteamérica, se vio en la madrugada y en zonas donde había cielos despejados, principalmente en el Oeste. También en partes de Asia oriental, Australia y el Pacífico después del atardecer de allá.
CUÁNTO DURÓ: La fase total del eclipse duró aproximadamente una hora y media. El episodio completo, de principio a fin, duró unas seis horas.
POR QUÉ OCURRE: Un eclipse lunar total ocurre cuando el Sol, la Tierra y la Luna se alinean perfectamente, de tal manera que la Tierra tiende una sombra sobre la Luna. El color rojizo es producto de la luz solar que emana de la atmósfera terrestre.
EL PRÓXIMO: El próximo eclipse lunar total será en marzo del 2025, pero de aquí a entonces habrá gran cantidad de eclipses parciales.
