Durán vacía bases con triple en la 9na; Rangers ganan
Ezequiel Durán batea un triplete de tres carreras cuando había dos outs de la novena entrada, y los Rangers de Texas se imponen 3-1 sobre los Tigres de Detroit
Ezequiel Durán bateó un triplete de tres carreras cuando había dos outs de la novena entrada, y los Rangers de Texas se impusieron el jueves 3-1 sobre los Tigres de Detroit.
El cerrador dominicano Gregory Soto permitió que las bases se llenaran mediante dos boletos y un golpe, antes de que su compatriota Durán enviara la pelota pegada a la primera almohadilla, hasta el rincón del jardín derecho.
Los tres embasados anotaron, y Soto estropeó por segunda vez un salvamento en la campaña.
El dominicano Dennis Santana (3-2) se llevó el triunfo al gestionar el octavo episodio en blanco. Joe Barlow dio trámite al noveno para su duodécimo salvamento.
El colapso de Soto (2-4), que condenó a Detroit a su quinta derrota seguida, estropeó una buena labor de siete innings del abridor Beau Brieske.
Por los Rangers, el cubano Adolis García de 4-0. Los dominicanos Durán de 4-1 con tres impulsadas, Leody Taveras de 2-0.
Por los Tigres, los venezolanos Víctor Reyes de 4-0, Miguel Cabrera de 4-2, Harold Castro de 3-0. Los boricuas Willi Castro de 4-1 con una anotada, Javier Báez de 4-1.
