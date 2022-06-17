Durán vacía bases con triple en la 9na; Rangers ganan

Ezequiel Durán batea un triplete de tres carreras cuando había dos outs de la novena entrada, y los Rangers de Texas se imponen 3-1 sobre los Tigres de Detroit

AP Noticias
viernes 17 junio 2022 04:40
RANGERS-TIGRES
RANGERS-TIGRES
(AP)

Ezequiel Durán bateó un triplete de tres carreras cuando había dos outs de la novena entrada, y los Rangers de Texas se impusieron el jueves 3-1 sobre los Tigres de Detroit.

El cerrador dominicano Gregory Soto permitió que las bases se llenaran mediante dos boletos y un golpe, antes de que su compatriota Durán enviara la pelota pegada a la primera almohadilla, hasta el rincón del jardín derecho.

Los tres embasados anotaron, y Soto estropeó por segunda vez un salvamento en la campaña.

El dominicano Dennis Santana (3-2) se llevó el triunfo al gestionar el octavo episodio en blanco. Joe Barlow dio trámite al noveno para su duodécimo salvamento.

El colapso de Soto (2-4), que condenó a Detroit a su quinta derrota seguida, estropeó una buena labor de siete innings del abridor Beau Brieske.

Relacionados

Por los Rangers, el cubano Adolis García de 4-0. Los dominicanos Durán de 4-1 con tres impulsadas, Leody Taveras de 2-0.

Por los Tigres, los venezolanos Víctor Reyes de 4-0, Miguel Cabrera de 4-2, Harold Castro de 3-0. Los boricuas Willi Castro de 4-1 con una anotada, Javier Báez de 4-1.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in