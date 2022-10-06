Dos niños muertos en ataque de perros en Tennessee
Dos niños pequeños mueren y su madre es hospitalizada tras ser atacados por dos perros de la familia en su casa en Tennessee
Dos niños pequeños murieron y su madre fue hospitalizada tras ser atacados por dos perros de la familia en su casa en Tennessee, dijeron las autoridades.
Los perros atacaron a una niña de 2 años, un niño de 5 y su madre el miércoles por la tarde en la casa al norte de Memphis cerca del Parque Estatal Shelby Forest, dijo la policía en Twitter.
Los niños fueron declarados muertos en la escena y la madre fue hospitalizada en condición crítica en Memphis.
La investigación prosigue y no había más detalles disponibles.
