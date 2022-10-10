Dos explosiones remecen Kiev en aparente ataque de misiles
Dos explosiones remecen Kiev tras meses de relativa calma en la capital ucraniana
Dos explosiones remecieron Kiev el lunes por la mañana tras meses de relativa calma en la capital ucraniana.
Las explosiones fueron escuchadas por periodistas de AP y parecían el resultado de impactos de misiles.
El alcalde de la ciudad, Vitalii Klitchko reportó explosiones en el distrito céntrico de Shevchenko, una gran zona que incluye el casco histórico y varias oficinas del gobierno.
No había reportes inmediatos de víctimas.
Los últimos combates se han centrado en las regiones al norte de Crimea, como Zaporiyia, que el sábado por la noche recibió el impacto de seis misiles lanzados desde zonas ocupadas de la región.
El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, describió el domingo el ataque que dañó un enorme puente que conecta Rusia con el territorio anexionado de Crimea como “un acto terrorista” planeado por los servicios especiales ucranianos.
