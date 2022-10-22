Dortmund golea a Stuttgart 5-0 en la Bundesliga
Gio Reyna está de regreso: el estadounidense fue titular y anotó para Borussia Dortmund, que goleó a Stuttgart 5-0 el sábado en la Bundesliga.
Reyna anotó su primer gol de la temporada con una corrida desde el medio campo para rematar al segundo poste justo antes del descanso.
Jude Bellingham agregó dos goles, y Dortmund tuvo su mejor actuación en lo que va de la temporada luego de tres partidos consecutivos sin conocer la victoria.
La reaparición de Reyna fue una buena noticia no solo para el técnico de Dortmund, Edin Terzić, sino también para el de la selección estadounidense, Gregg Berhalter, quien anunciará su plantel para el Mundial de Qatar el 9 de noviembre.
Bellingham a los 2 y 53 minutos, Niklas Süle a los 13, Reyna a los 44 y Youssoufa Moukoko a los 72 anotaron los goles.
Con dianas de Jamal Musiala y Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, ambas en el primer tiempo, Bayern Munich venció como visitante a Hoffenheim 2-0 y redujo la ventaja de Union Berlin al tope de las posiciones a un punto. Union visita al colista Bochum el domingo.
El Bayer Leverkusen de Xabi Alonso erró un penal, anotó en propia puerta y finalmente empató 2-2 con Wolfsburg. El equipo visitante previamente ofreció disculpas por la conducta “irrespetuosa” de sus jugadores, porque se negaron a usar el cubreboca en el tren que los llevó al partido.
Freiburg venció a Werder Bremen 2-0, en tanto Leipzig, que perdía 3-0, acabó por empatar 3-3 con Augsburg.
Borussia Mönchengladbach recibe a Eintracht Frankfurt en el partido nocturno.
