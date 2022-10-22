Dortmund golea a Stuttgart 5-0 en la Bundesliga

Gio Reyna está de regreso: el estadounidense es titular y anota para Borussia Dortmund, que golea a Stuttgart 5-0 en la Bundesliga

Ciarn Fahey
sábado 22 octubre 2022 17:39
ALEMANIA-LIGA
ALEMANIA-LIGA
(AP)

Gio Reyna está de regreso: el estadounidense fue titular y anotó para Borussia Dortmund, que goleó a Stuttgart 5-0 el sábado en la Bundesliga.

Reyna anotó su primer gol de la temporada con una corrida desde el medio campo para rematar al segundo poste justo antes del descanso.

Jude Bellingham agregó dos goles, y Dortmund tuvo su mejor actuación en lo que va de la temporada luego de tres partidos consecutivos sin conocer la victoria.

La reaparición de Reyna fue una buena noticia no solo para el técnico de Dortmund, Edin Terzić, sino también para el de la selección estadounidense, Gregg Berhalter, quien anunciará su plantel para el Mundial de Qatar el 9 de noviembre.

Bellingham a los 2 y 53 minutos, Niklas Süle a los 13, Reyna a los 44 y Youssoufa Moukoko a los 72 anotaron los goles.

Relacionados

Con dianas de Jamal Musiala y Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, ambas en el primer tiempo, Bayern Munich venció como visitante a Hoffenheim 2-0 y redujo la ventaja de Union Berlin al tope de las posiciones a un punto. Union visita al colista Bochum el domingo.

El Bayer Leverkusen de Xabi Alonso erró un penal, anotó en propia puerta y finalmente empató 2-2 con Wolfsburg. El equipo visitante previamente ofreció disculpas por la conducta “irrespetuosa” de sus jugadores, porque se negaron a usar el cubreboca en el tren que los llevó al partido.

Freiburg venció a Werder Bremen 2-0, en tanto Leipzig, que perdía 3-0, acabó por empatar 3-3 con Augsburg.

Borussia Mönchengladbach recibe a Eintracht Frankfurt en el partido nocturno.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in