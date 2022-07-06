Dortmund ficha a Haller para reemplazar a Haaland
Borussia Dortmund ficha al atacante marfileño Sébastien Haller por cuatro años para intentar llenar el vacío que dejó Erling Haaland tras irse al Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund completó el miércoles el fichaje del delantero Sébastien Haller con un contrato de cuatro años para intentar llenar el hueco que dejó Erling Haaland.
El Dortmund desembolsó 31 millones de euros (31,5 millones de dólares), además de 3,5 millones de euros (3,6 millones de dólares) en posibles pagos posteriores, por marfileño de 28 años, informó el Ajax.
Haller anotó 34 goles para el Ajax el año pasado, incluyendo 11 en ocho duelos de la Liga de Campeones. Reflotó su carrera tras dos decepcionantes años con el West Ham de la Liga Premier inglesa.
Su tarea será asumir la posición de centrodelantero de Halland luego que el noruego dejó al Dortmund para firmar con el Manchester City. Haller tendrá la camiseta con el número 9 que Haaland utilizó las últimas dos campañas con el Dortmund.
“El paquete en general es promisorio. Sébastien tiene una fuerte presencia física y es físicamente resiliente", indicó el nuevo director deportivo del Dortmund Sebastian Kehl.
“Con su experiencia también puede ofrecer apoyo y estabilidad a nuestros jóvenes atacantes. En las conversaciones con nosotros dejó en claro que tiene grandes ambiciones con el BVB”, añadió.
El fichaje marca el regreso de Haller a Alemania. Jugó con el Eintracht Frankfurt en la Bundesliga entre 2017 y 2019.
