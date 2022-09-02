Dortmund es líder en la Bundesliga tras ganar en casa
Borussia Dortmund lidera la Bundesliga de cara al fin de semana después de derrotar 1-0 al Hoffenheim, con anotación de Marco Reus
Borussia Dortmund lidera la Bundesliga de cara al fin de semana después de derrotar el viernes 1-0 al Hoffenheim.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens dio un pase clave y Julian Brandt mandó el balón a profundidad que controló el capitán Marco Reus para marcar a los 16 minutos desde el corazón del área.
Dortmund aguantó el marcador en una emocionante primera mitad y un conflictivo complemento, en el que se presentaron seis amonestaciones.
Al poner fin a la racha de tres victorias de Hoffenheim, el equipo local se recuperó de su última aparición en casa, hace dos semanas, cuando perdió 2-0 con un minuto restante en el tiempo reglamentario ante Werder Bremen.
