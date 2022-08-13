Dodgers hilan 11mo triunfo; derrotan a Reales
Tony Gonsolin no tolera hit sino hasta el séptimo episodio, y los Dodgers de Los Ángeles hilvanan su undécimo triunfo, al doblegar 8-3 a los Reales de Kansas City
Tony Gonsolin no toleró hit sino hasta el séptimo episodio, y los Dodgers de Los Ángeles hilvanaron su undécimo triunfo, al doblegar el viernes 8-3 a los Reales de Kansas City.
Gonsolin (14-1) igualó a Kyle Wright, de Atlanta, con el mayor número de victorias durante esta campaña en la Liga Nacional.
Los Ángeles, que ostenta la mejor foja en las mayores, resolvió el duelo con un jonrón de Trayce Thompson, que produjo tres carreras en el octavo inning.
Gonsolin no permitió que un solo rival se le embasara sino hasta que selló un boleto a Kyle Isbel, cuando había un out de la sexta entrada y el duelo estaba empatado 0-0.
El primer hit llegó con un out en el séptimo episodio, cuando Vinnie Pasquantino bateó un sencillo. En total, Gonsolin permitió sólo dos inatrapables en seis entradas y dos tercios.
Josh Staumont (3-2) sufrió la derrota como relevista, al aceptar cinco carreras y cuatro hits. No sacó un solo out y obsequió una base por bolas.
Por los Dodgers, el dominicano Hanser Alberto de 2-0.
Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 4-1 con una anotada y dos impulsadas.
