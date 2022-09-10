Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Documental de Poitras gana Festival de Venecia

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, el documental de Laura Potras sobre la fotógrafa Nan Goldin y su activismo contra la familia Slackler y sus conexiones en el mundo del arte, gana el León de Oro en el 79no Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia

AP Noticias
sábado 10 septiembre 2022 20:44
FESTIVAL DE VENECIA
FESTIVAL DE VENECIA
(AP)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, el épico documental de Laura Potras sobre la fotógrafa Nan Goldin y su activismo contra la familia Slackler y sus conexiones en el mundo del arte, ganó el sábado el León de Oro en el 79no Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia.

En la ceremonia de premios el sábado por la noche, Poutras le agradeció al festival el reconocimiento de que “el documental es cine”.

El segundo premio fue para la película de Alice Diop “Saint Omer”, el debut narrativo sobre un novelista joven que sigue el juicio a una mujer acusada de infanticidio.

Cate Blanchett y Colin Farrell ganaron los máximos premios de actuación. Blanchett por su interpretación de una directora de orquesta famosa en TÁR”, la película de Todd Field, y Farrell por su papel como un hombre que rompe con un viejo amigo en la cinta de Martin McDonaugh “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in