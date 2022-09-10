Documental de Poitras gana Festival de Venecia
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, el documental de Laura Potras sobre la fotógrafa Nan Goldin y su activismo contra la familia Slackler y sus conexiones en el mundo del arte, gana el León de Oro en el 79no Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, el épico documental de Laura Potras sobre la fotógrafa Nan Goldin y su activismo contra la familia Slackler y sus conexiones en el mundo del arte, ganó el sábado el León de Oro en el 79no Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia.
En la ceremonia de premios el sábado por la noche, Poutras le agradeció al festival el reconocimiento de que “el documental es cine”.
El segundo premio fue para la película de Alice Diop “Saint Omer”, el debut narrativo sobre un novelista joven que sigue el juicio a una mujer acusada de infanticidio.
Cate Blanchett y Colin Farrell ganaron los máximos premios de actuación. Blanchett por su interpretación de una directora de orquesta famosa en TÁR”, la película de Todd Field, y Farrell por su papel como un hombre que rompe con un viejo amigo en la cinta de Martin McDonaugh “The Banshees of Inisherin”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.