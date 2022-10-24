DK Metcalf, de Seahawks, no requiere cirugía por lesión
DK Metcalf, wide receiver de los Seahawks de Seattle, sufre una lesión en el tendón rotuliano pero no requiere cirugía por ahora, indica el coach Pete Carroll
DK Metcalf, wide receiver de los Seahawks de Seattle, sufrió una lesión en el tendón rotuliano pero no requiere cirugía por ahora, indicó el coach Pete Carroll.
Hablando en su programa de radio semanal en KIRO-AM el lunes por la mañana, Carroll dijo que el equipo recibió un “grandioso informe” sobre Metcalf después que el jugador abandonó la victoria del domingo sobre los Chargers de Los Ángeles en la primera mitad. Metcalf parecía estar lastimado al saltar para atrapar un pase en la zona de anotación al final del primer cuarto y el equipo lo descartó de inmediato.
Los rayos X en Los Ángeles el domingo dieron negativo y Metcalf se sometió a revisiones adicionales en Seattle el lunes por la mañana. Carroll agregó que no hay una fecha para el posible regreso de Metcalf.
El wide receiver había atrapado un pase de 12 yardas contra los Chargers antes de lesionarse. Por la temporada, Metcalf registra 31 recepciones para 418 yardas y dos touchdowns en siete juegos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.