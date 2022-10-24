DK Metcalf, de Seahawks, no requiere cirugía por lesión

DK Metcalf, wide receiver de los Seahawks de Seattle, sufre una lesión en el tendón rotuliano pero no requiere cirugía por ahora, indica el coach Pete Carroll

AP Noticias
lunes 24 octubre 2022 19:14
(AP)

DK Metcalf, wide receiver de los Seahawks de Seattle, sufrió una lesión en el tendón rotuliano pero no requiere cirugía por ahora, indicó el coach Pete Carroll.

Hablando en su programa de radio semanal en KIRO-AM el lunes por la mañana, Carroll dijo que el equipo recibió un “grandioso informe” sobre Metcalf después que el jugador abandonó la victoria del domingo sobre los Chargers de Los Ángeles en la primera mitad. Metcalf parecía estar lastimado al saltar para atrapar un pase en la zona de anotación al final del primer cuarto y el equipo lo descartó de inmediato.

Los rayos X en Los Ángeles el domingo dieron negativo y Metcalf se sometió a revisiones adicionales en Seattle el lunes por la mañana. Carroll agregó que no hay una fecha para el posible regreso de Metcalf.

El wide receiver había atrapado un pase de 12 yardas contra los Chargers antes de lesionarse. Por la temporada, Metcalf registra 31 recepciones para 418 yardas y dos touchdowns en siete juegos.

