Djokovic, sin vacunarse, no disputará el US Open
Novak Djokovic no podrá disputar el Abierto de Estados Unidos, como se presagiaba, debido a que el astro del tenis no se ha vacunado contra el COVID-19 y por lo tanto no puede viajar a Estados Unidos
Novak Djokovic no podrá disputar el Abierto de Estados Unidos, como se presagiaba, debido a que el astro del tenis no se ha vacunado contra el COVID-19 y por lo tanto no puede viajar a Estados Unidos.
Djokovic anunció su baja del último torneo de Grand Slam del año mediante un mensaje en Twitter el jueves, apenas unas horas antes que se difunda el cuadro del certamen.
“Tristemente, no podré viajar a NY esta vez para el US Open", escribió Djokovic, deseándole buena suerte a sus colegas.
“Me mantendré en buena condición y espíritu positivo a la espera de la oportunidad de volver a competir”, añadió.
El US Open arranca el lunes en Flushing Meadows.
