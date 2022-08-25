Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Djokovic, sin vacunarse, no disputará el US Open

Novak Djokovic no podrá disputar el Abierto de Estados Unidos, como se presagiaba, debido a que el astro del tenis no se ha vacunado contra el COVID-19 y por lo tanto no puede viajar a Estados Unidos

AP Noticias
jueves 25 agosto 2022 15:47
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
(AP)

Novak Djokovic no podrá disputar el Abierto de Estados Unidos, como se presagiaba, debido a que el astro del tenis no se ha vacunado contra el COVID-19 y por lo tanto no puede viajar a Estados Unidos.

Djokovic anunció su baja del último torneo de Grand Slam del año mediante un mensaje en Twitter el jueves, apenas unas horas antes que se difunda el cuadro del certamen.

“Tristemente, no podré viajar a NY esta vez para el US Open", escribió Djokovic, deseándole buena suerte a sus colegas.

“Me mantendré en buena condición y espíritu positivo a la espera de la oportunidad de volver a competir”, añadió.

El US Open arranca el lunes en Flushing Meadows.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in