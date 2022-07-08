Djokovic se clasifica a su 8va final de Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic avanza a su octava final del torneo de Wimbledon al derrotar a Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
Novak Djokovic se repuso de un arranque flojo y avanzó el viernes a su octava final de Wimbledon al derrotar a Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 en la Cancha Central.
Djokovic se medirá el domingo con Nick Kyrgios. Irá en busca de su cuarto título de Wimbledon consecutivo y séptimo en total.
Kyrgios avanzó a su primera final de un torneo de Grand Slam cuando su rival, Rafael Nadal, no pudo presentarse el jueves a las semifinales por una lesión abdominal.
Norrie jugaba su primera semifinal de un torneo grande y sorpresivamente le quebró el saque a Djokovic tres veces en el primer set. Pero de allí en adelante no tuvo un solo punto de ruptura de saque.
Con la pizarra 3-3 en el segundo set, el serbio asumió el control del encuentro, ganando 11 de los 13 games siguientes y quebrando la resistencia de su rival, que ya no fue el mismo del principio.
