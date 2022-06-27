Djokovic emplea 4 sets para sortear su debut en Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic debió exigirse un set más de lo previsto para alcanzar la segunda ronda de Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic debió exigirse un set más de lo previsto para alcanzar la segunda ronda de Wimbledon.
El astro serbio, seis veces campeón en el All England Club, doblegó a Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 en la Cancha Central el lunes.
Kwon mostró su mejor nivel con el techo cerrado en el estadio principal, pero Djokovic pisó el acelerador al promediar el tercer set.
Fue la 80ma victoria de Djokovic en el césped del All England Club, convirtiéndose en el primer tenista hombre o mujer que registra esa cantidad de triunfos individuales en cada una de las cuatro citas de Grand Slam.
También el lunes, la tunecina Ons Jabeur (3ra cabeza de serie) sorteó su debut con una victoria 6-1, 6-3 sobre la sueca Mirjam Bjorklund. Jabeur alcanzó los cuartos de final de la edición del año pasado.
El primer retraso por lluvia en Wimbledon se produjo cuando apenas transcurrido 40 minutos de acción en el día inaugural, frenando la actividad en las 15 canchas al aire libre.
La Cancha Central y la Número 1 cuentan con techos retráctiles.
