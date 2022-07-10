Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Djokovic doma a Kyrgios para su 7mo título Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic somete el bombardeo de aces y trucos de Nick Kyrgios, imponiéndose por 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) para conquistar su séptimo título consecutivo en Wimbledon y séptimo en total

AP Noticias
domingo 10 julio 2022 17:39

Djokovic doma a Kyrgios para su 7mo título Wimbledon

Show all 5
WIMBLEDON

Novak Djokovic esperó. Tuvo que esperar para que Nick Kyrgios perdiera los estribos y desconcentrarse. Esperó hasta encontrar cómo descifrar los potentes saques de su rival. Esperó hasta que apareció su mejor versión.

Djokovic nunca se acobarda por un déficit — en un juego, un set, un partido. No se arredra al tener que ponerse a buscar soluciones. Y en Wimbledon, desde hace mucho tiempo, es indomable.

Siempre constante, el astro serbio sacó a relucir su calidad para someter el bombardeo de aces y trucos de Kyrgios, imponiéndose el domingo por 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) para conquistar su séptimo título consecutivo en Wimbledon y séptimo en total.

El máximo cabeza de serie estiró a 28 su racha de victorias en el torneo de Grand Slam en césped y elevó a 21 su cosecha de títulos en las grandes citas. Rompió el empate que mantenía con Roger Federer y quedó a uno de los 22 de Rafael Nadal por el récord histórico del tenis masculino.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in