Djokovic doma a Kyrgios para su 7mo título Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic somete el bombardeo de aces y trucos de Nick Kyrgios, imponiéndose por 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) para conquistar su séptimo título consecutivo en Wimbledon y séptimo en total
Novak Djokovic esperó. Tuvo que esperar para que Nick Kyrgios perdiera los estribos y desconcentrarse. Esperó hasta encontrar cómo descifrar los potentes saques de su rival. Esperó hasta que apareció su mejor versión.
Djokovic nunca se acobarda por un déficit — en un juego, un set, un partido. No se arredra al tener que ponerse a buscar soluciones. Y en Wimbledon, desde hace mucho tiempo, es indomable.
Siempre constante, el astro serbio sacó a relucir su calidad para someter el bombardeo de aces y trucos de Kyrgios, imponiéndose el domingo por 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) para conquistar su séptimo título consecutivo en Wimbledon y séptimo en total.
El máximo cabeza de serie estiró a 28 su racha de victorias en el torneo de Grand Slam en césped y elevó a 21 su cosecha de títulos en las grandes citas. Rompió el empate que mantenía con Roger Federer y quedó a uno de los 22 de Rafael Nadal por el récord histórico del tenis masculino.
