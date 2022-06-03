Dinamarca sorprende a Francia; Holanda golea a Bélgica
Dinamarca sorprende a Francia, al vencerla 2-1 en la Liga de Naciones, lo que corta la racha de siete victorias que ostentaba la campeona vigente de este certamen y del Mundial
Dinamarca sorprendió a Francia, al vencerla 2-1 el viernes en la Liga de Naciones, lo que cortó la racha de siete victorias que ostentaba la campeona vigente de este certamen y del Mundial.
Karim Benzema puso en ventaja a los locales en el Stade de France, pero Andreas Cornelius marcó dos tantos para dar a Dinamarca su primera victoria sobre la selección francesa desde el Mundial de 2002.
Cornelius igualó con una volea excelente y consiguió el tanto del triunfo a los 88 minutos.
En tanto, Memphis Depay aportó un doblete para que Holanda lograra su primer triunfo ante Bélgica en 25 años, una goleada de 4-1 en Bruselas, en otro grupo de la Liga A.
