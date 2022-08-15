Diego Carlos afronta larga baja por rotura de tendón
El zaguero brasileño del Aston Villa Diego Carlos afronta una larga inactividad tras sufrir una rotura en el tendón de Aquiles izquierdo
El zaguero brasileño del Aston Villa Diego Carlos afronta un largo periodo de inactividad tras confirmarse que sufrió una rotura en el tendón de Aquiles izquierdo.
Diego Carlos deberá ser operado y luego iniciará una rehabilitación, informó el lunes el club de la Liga Premier inglesa.
El Villa no dio plazos sobre cuánto tiempo sin jugar estará el central brasileño de 29 años.
Diego Carlos fue el gran fichaje del Villa durante el verano, adquiriéndole del Sevilla de España. Había sido titular en los primeros dos partidos de la Premier, una derrota ante Bournemouth y la victoria 2-1 contra Everton el sábado.
Se lesionó durante los descuentos al final del duelo contra Everton.
Diego Carlos formó parte de la selección de Brasil que conquistó el oro olímpico en los Juegos de Tokio el año pasado.
