Descubren el hoyo negro conocido más cercano a la Tierra
Los astrónomos han descubierto el hoyo negro conocido más cercano a la Tierra, a sólo 1.600 años luz de distancia.
Científicos reportaron el viernes que este hoyo negro es 10 veces más grande que nuestro Sol, y está tres veces más cerca que el que se consideraba el más cercano.
Fue identificado al observar el movimiento de la estrella que lo acompaña, la cual orbita el hoyo negro a aproximadamente la misma distancia que la Tierra gira alrededor del Sol.
El hoyo negro fue identificado inicialmente usando la sonda Gaia de la Agencia Espacial Europea, dijo Karim El-Badry, del Centro de Astrofísica Harvard-Smithsonian.
El-Badry y su equipo le dieron seguimiento a través del Observatorio Internacional Géminis en Hawai con el fin de confirmar sus hallazgos, los cuales fueron publicados en la revista Monthly Notices de la Real Sociedad Astronómica.
Los investigadores no están seguros de cómo se formó el sistema en la Vía Láctea. Llamado Gaia BH1, se ubica en la constelación Ofiuco, el portador de la serpiente.
