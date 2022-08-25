Dele Alli se va cedido por un año a Besiktas
Dele Alli deja a la Liga Premier cuando busca revivir su carrera a sus 26 años
Dele Alli dejará la Liga Premier en su más reciente intento de reflotar su carrera.
El volante, que llegó a ser uno de las mayores promesas del fútbol inglés, dejó al Everton el jueves para unirse al club turco Besiktas a préstamo por un año.
Alli, de 26 años, no pudo afianzarse en Goodison Park tras ser fichado en el mercado de pases de enero procedente de Tottenham. Pasó a ser un suplente en el club de Londres y dejó de ser tomado en cuenta para selección nacional, con la que ha disputado 37 partidos.
Alli disputó sólo 11 encuentros la campaña anterior con Everton, que se salvó con lo justo del descenso. Ha sido suplente en dos ocasiones esta temporada.
Everton no dio a conocer si el acuerdo con Besiktas incluye una opción de compra.
