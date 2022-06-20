Defensor marroquí Aguerd ficha con West Ham
El zaguero marroquí Nayef Aguerd ficha con West Ham tras ser traspasado del club francés Rennes por un monto que ascendería a 30 millones de libras (36,7 millones de dólares)
El zaguero marroquí Nayef Aguerd fichó el lunes con West Ham tras ser traspasado del club francés Rennes por un monto que ascendería a 30 millones de libras (36,7 millones de dólares).
Aguerd, de 26 años, refuerza la zona de centrales del conjunto de Londres. Además, como zurdo, podría tapar un hueco como lateral izquierdo.
West Ham busca armar un plantel más profundo al tocarle repetir en una copa europea esta temporada, ahora en la Europa Conference League. Los Hammers disputaron la Liga Europa en el pasado curso y alcanzaron las semifinales.
“Me entusiasmé cuando me enteré del interés de West Ham", dijo Aguerd. “Al saberlo, sabía que tenía que irme a la Liga Premier, porque es un sueño para todo futbolista”.
Aguerd jugó con Dijon en la liga francesa antes de pasar a Rennes en 2020. Suma 25 partidos con la selección de Marruecos y se perfila para entrar en la convocatoria para el Mundial de Qatar a fin de año.
