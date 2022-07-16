Jump to content

Darvish poncha a nueve en victoria de los Padres

Yu Darvish poncha a nueve en siete entradas y los Padres de San Diego se imponen el viernes 5-3 a los Diamondbacks de Arizona

sábado 16 julio 2022 09:29
Yu Darvish ponchó a nueve en siete entradas y los Padres de San Diego se impusieron el viernes 5-3 a los Diamondbacks de Arizona.

Austin Nola bateó un doblete de dos carreras para ayudar a los Padres a ganar apenas por segunda vez en siete partidos.

Ketel Marte bateó tres hits y anotó dos veces para los Diamondbacks, incluyendo un jonrón solitario contra Darvish (8-4) en el primer episodio.

San Diego respondió con tres carreras contra Madison Bumgarner (5-9) en el segundo. Nola empujó dos con un doble por la raya del izquierdo y anotó desde segunda con un sencillo de Esteury Ruiz.

Darvish permitió cinco hits y dio dos boletos. Taylor Rogers retiró a los tres que enfrentó en el noveno para su 25to salvamento, segundo mejor en las mayores.

Por los Padres, el curazoleño Jurickson Profar de 2-0. Los dominicanos Nomar Mazara de 3-1 y Ruiz de 3-1, una empujada.

Por los Diamondbacks, los dominicanos Marte de 4-3, dos anotadas y una empujada; Gerardo Perdomo de 3-0 y Sergio Alcántara de 3-0. El venezolano David Peralta de 4-1.

