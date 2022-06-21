Darvish brilla, los Padres ganan a Diamondbacks 4-1
Yu Darvish trabaja siete buenos innings y Jake Cronenworth y Trent Grisham jonronean para liderar a los Padres de San Diego a una victoria 4-1 sobre los Diamondbacks de Arizona
Yu Darvish trabajó siete buenos innings y Jake Cronenworth y Trent Grisham jonronearon para liderar a los Padres de San Diego a una victoria 4-1 sobre los Diamondbacks de Arizona.
Kim Ha-seong rompió un empate con un sencillo de dos carreras en el segundo para los Padres, que jugaban sin su estrella Manny Machado. El pelotero se torció el tobillo izquierdo el domingo en una derrota en Colorado. El manager en funciones Ryan Flaherty dijo que los Padres eran optimistas de que Machado pudiera evitar la lista de lesionados.
Darvish (7-3) tuvo problemas en el primer inning, pero terminó asentándose y ganó su tercera apertura seguida con una carrera y cuatro hits admitidos. Ponchó a cinco y dio dos boletos.
Taylor Rogers lanzó un noveno perfecto en su 21er salvamento.
Zach Davies (2-4), que lanzó para los Padres en 2020, perdió su tercera decisión seguida en siete aperturas tras admitir cuatro carreras y cuatro hits en seis innings. No ha ganado desde el 13 de mayo, contra los Cachorros de Chicago.
Por los Diamondbacks, el dominicano Geraldo Perdomo de 4-0.
Por los Padres, el dominicano Nomar Mazara de 3-1 con una anotada.
