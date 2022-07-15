Danés Eriksen firma con Manchester United
Ocho meses después de sufrir un paro cardíaco en un partido de la Eurocopa, el danés Christian Eriksen firma por tres años con el Manchester United
Manchester United contrató por tres años al danés Christian Eriksen, quien hace ocho meses mantuvo en vilo al mundo del fútbol al sufrir un paro cardíaco durante un partido del Campeonato Europeo.
“Manchester United es un club especial. No veo la hora de empezar”, declaró Eriksen, quien había rescindido en diciembre su contrato con el Inter porque las leyes italianas le impedían jugar con un desfibrilador cardioversor implantable.
Tras desvincularse del Inter, firmó por seis meses con el Brentford de la Liga Premier.
Ex jugador de Tottenham, Erikson es la segunda contratación importante de Man U desde la llegada del nuevo técnico Erik ten Hag. La primera fue la del zaguero izquierdo Tyrell Malacia, del Feyenoord holandés.
Eriksen dijo que habló con Ten Hag y se empapó de “su visión y de cómo quiere que juegue el equipo”.
“Ahora estoy más entusiasmado todavía respecto al futuro”, manifestó.
El director de fútbol del United John Murtough dijo que Eriksen “aporta una valiosa experiencia y liderazgo”.
