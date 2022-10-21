Curry lanza novelas gráficas sobre estrellas del deporte
La más reciente jugada de Stephen Curry se ha escrito.
La superestrella de la NBA está lanzando una serie de novelas gráficas, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes”, en asociación con Penguin Workshop. La primera de las cuatro entregas previstas se centrará en la carrera de Curry y está programada para publicarse en otoño de 2024.
La serie se creará a través del brazo editorial de Unanimous Media, la compañía fundada por Curry y Erick Peyton. El mes pasado, Penguin lanzó el libro ilustrado de Curry “Tengo un superpoder”.
“Esperamos que cuando los niños tomen los libros de esta serie para leer todo sobre sus atletas favoritos, no sólo les inspire entusiasmo y aumente su amor por la lectura, sino que también los inspire a alcanzar las estrellas y lograr sus sueños”, indicaron Curry y Peyton en un comunicado emitido el viernes por Penguin Workshop, una división de la editorial Penguin Random House.
La nueva serie estará escrita por Rich Korson y Josh Bycel, con ilustraciones de Damion Scott.
