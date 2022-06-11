Curry brilla con 43 puntos; Warriors empatan Finales
Stephen Curry brilla con 43 puntos para conducir a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 107-97 sobre los Celtics de Boston, igualando a dos triunfos por bando las Finales de la NBA, que ahora volverán a San Francisco
Stephen Curry brilló con 43 puntos para conducir el viernes a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 107-97 sobre los Celtics de Boston, igualando a dos triunfos por bando las Finales de la NBA, que ahora volverán a San Francisco.
Curry añadió 10 rebotes y realizó un par de encestes durante un ataque de 10 puntos sin respuesta en el cuarto periodo. Esa racha convirtió una ventaja de cuatro puntos de Boston en un marcador de 100-94 a favor de Golden State.
Los Celtics fallaron seis disparos consecutivos durante ese tramo.
Andrew Wiggins sumó 17 unidades y 16 rebotes por los Warriors, que serán anfitriones en el quinto partido, previsto para el lunes. Golden State tendría también la ventaja de local en un séptimo duelo, en caso de que fuera necesario.
