Curry brilla con 43 puntos; Warriors empatan Finales

Stephen Curry brilla con 43 puntos para conducir a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 107-97 sobre los Celtics de Boston, igualando a dos triunfos por bando las Finales de la NBA, que ahora volverán a San Francisco

AP Noticias
sábado 11 junio 2022 04:47
FINALES
FINALES
(AP)

Stephen Curry brilló con 43 puntos para conducir el viernes a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 107-97 sobre los Celtics de Boston, igualando a dos triunfos por bando las Finales de la NBA, que ahora volverán a San Francisco.

Curry añadió 10 rebotes y realizó un par de encestes durante un ataque de 10 puntos sin respuesta en el cuarto periodo. Esa racha convirtió una ventaja de cuatro puntos de Boston en un marcador de 100-94 a favor de Golden State.

Los Celtics fallaron seis disparos consecutivos durante ese tramo.

Andrew Wiggins sumó 17 unidades y 16 rebotes por los Warriors, que serán anfitriones en el quinto partido, previsto para el lunes. Golden State tendría también la ventaja de local en un séptimo duelo, en caso de que fuera necesario.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in