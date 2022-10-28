Curry aporta 33 puntos; Warriors doblegan a Heat
Stephen Curry anota 33 puntos, incluidos 10 en un apretado cuarto periodo, además de aportar nueve asistencias y siete rebotes, para conducir a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 123-110 sobre el Heat de Miami
Stephen Curry anotó 33 puntos, incluidos 10 en un apretado cuarto periodo, además de aportar nueve asistencias y siete rebotes, para conducir el jueves a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 123-110 sobre el Heat de Miami.
Curry se golpeó el pecho con ambas manos, fascinado tras una secuencia deslumbrante en la que hizo dos cruces para sacudirse a Tyler Herro. Luego dio un paso atrás y embocó un triple con 5:32 minutos para poner a Golden State arriba por 108-100.
Encestó en bandeja con 3:15 minutos faltantes, acertó un triple a los 2:40 y atinó mediante un salto a los 2:04 para resolver el encuentro. Ha anotado 30 puntos o más en sus cuatro duelos en casa.
Andrew Wiggins añadió 18 puntos y 10 rebotes por los Warriors. Klay Thompson acumuló 19 unidades, con cinco triples.
Jimmy Butler anotó 27 tantos, por Miami, que jugó en noches seguidas tras caer el miércoles por 119-98 en Portland.
