Curry aporta 33 puntos; Warriors doblegan a Heat

Stephen Curry anota 33 puntos, incluidos 10 en un apretado cuarto periodo, además de aportar nueve asistencias y siete rebotes, para conducir a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 123-110 sobre el Heat de Miami

AP Noticias
viernes 28 octubre 2022 05:41
HEAT-WARRIORS
(AP)

Stephen Curry anotó 33 puntos, incluidos 10 en un apretado cuarto periodo, además de aportar nueve asistencias y siete rebotes, para conducir el jueves a los Warriors de Golden State a un triunfo por 123-110 sobre el Heat de Miami.

Curry se golpeó el pecho con ambas manos, fascinado tras una secuencia deslumbrante en la que hizo dos cruces para sacudirse a Tyler Herro. Luego dio un paso atrás y embocó un triple con 5:32 minutos para poner a Golden State arriba por 108-100.

Encestó en bandeja con 3:15 minutos faltantes, acertó un triple a los 2:40 y atinó mediante un salto a los 2:04 para resolver el encuentro. Ha anotado 30 puntos o más en sus cuatro duelos en casa.

Andrew Wiggins añadió 18 puntos y 10 rebotes por los Warriors. Klay Thompson acumuló 19 unidades, con cinco triples.

Jimmy Butler anotó 27 tantos, por Miami, que jugó en noches seguidas tras caer el miércoles por 119-98 en Portland.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.