Curry anota 47 y Warriors superan bache al vencer a Kings
Stephen Curry firma su mejor actuación de la temporada con 47 puntos, incluyendo siete triples, y Warriors derrotan 116-113 a Kings para frenar una seguidilla de cinco derrotas
Stephen Curry firmó su mejor actuación de la temporada con 47 puntos, incluyendo siete triples, y los Warriors de Golden State derrotaron el lunes por 116-113 a los Kings de Sacramento para frenar una seguidilla de cinco derrotas.
Andrew Wiggins aportó 25 tantos y Klay Thompson sumó 16 para los Warriors antes de un par de tiros libres de Curry a 1.3 segundos del final que sellaron la victoria de su equipo.
Draymond Green totalizó 11 unidades, ocho tableros y seis asistencias y firmó una clavada a 37 segundos de la chicharra final que amplió la ventaja de Golden State en la pizarra a tres puntos.
Curry, Thompson, Green y Wiggins regresaban al quinteto inicial luego de su ausencia frente a Nueva Orleans el viernes por diversas molestias.
De’Aaron Fox encestó 28 puntos y repartió seis asistencias para Sacramento (3-6), que tuvo una oportunidad para igualar el marcador antes de que Kevin Huerter fallase un lanzamiento de tres tantos en la última posesión.
Malik Monk tuvo 24 puntos, seis rebotes y cuatro asistencias saliendo desde la banca, mientras que Domantas Sabonis aportó 19 unidades, 14 tableros y seis asistencias.
