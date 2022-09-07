Cruz Roja: Deslave causa 15 muertos en zona remota de Uganda
Un deslave provocado por las fuertes lluvias caídas en una remota región del suroeste de Uganda causa al menos 15 muertos, dice Cruz Roja de Uganda
Un deslave provocado por las fuertes lluvias caídas en una remota región del suroeste de Uganda causó al menos 15 muertos, dijo la Cruz Roja de Uganda el miércoles.
La mayoría de las víctimas son “madres y niños”, explicó el grupo, que calificó el deslave registrado en el distrito de Kasese como un desastre.
Kasese, que está cerca de la frontera con República Democrática de Congo, tiene tendencia a sufrir aludes letales durante la temporada de lluvias.
La policía ugandesa y otras autoridades no realizaron comentarios de inmediato.
