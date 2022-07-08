Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en gira de Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en una gira de pretemporada del Manchester United por Tailandia y Australia
Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en una gira de pretemporada del Manchester United por Tailandia y Australia, según anunció el club en medio de especulaciones de que no seguirá con el equipo inglés.
United dijo el viernes que había dado el portugués, de 37 años, permiso para prolongar su ausencia para que resuelva asuntos familiares no especificados que le impidieron presentarse a los entrenamientos esta semana.
Circulan versiones de que Cristiano habría pedido ser transferido.
United terminó sexto en la Liga Premier y no se clasificó a la Liga de Campeones. Jugará en cambio la Liga Europa, menos prestigiosa.
