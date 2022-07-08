Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en gira de Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en una gira de pretemporada del Manchester United por Tailandia y Australia

AP Noticias
viernes 08 julio 2022 16:13
CRISTIANO RONALDO UNITED
CRISTIANO RONALDO UNITED
(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo no participará en una gira de pretemporada del Manchester United por Tailandia y Australia, según anunció el club en medio de especulaciones de que no seguirá con el equipo inglés.

United dijo el viernes que había dado el portugués, de 37 años, permiso para prolongar su ausencia para que resuelva asuntos familiares no especificados que le impidieron presentarse a los entrenamientos esta semana.

Circulan versiones de que Cristiano habría pedido ser transferido.

United terminó sexto en la Liga Premier y no se clasificó a la Liga de Campeones. Jugará en cambio la Liga Europa, menos prestigiosa.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in