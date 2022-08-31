Cristiano no se va de Man United, dice el técnico
El técnico del Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, reiteras que Cristiano Ronaldo no se irá del equipo en los últimos días del período de traspasos
El técnico del Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, reiteró el miércoles que Cristiano Ronaldo no se irá del equipo en los últimos días del período de traspasos.
La incertidumbre sobre el futuro de Cristiano en United aumentó luego de la adquisición el martes de otro delantero, el brasileño Antony, de Ajax.
Cuando se le preguntó si Cristiano sigue siendo parte de sus planes tras el arribo de Antony, Ten Hag dijo: “Está claro, por supuesto”.
“Necesitamos jugadores de calidad. Uno necesita cubrir todos los partidos para mantener la consistencia. Eso buscamos”.
Cristiano ha estado presionando para irse de United este verano a un equipo jugando en la Liga de Campeones.
El período de traspasos cierra el jueves.
Con el arquero de Newcastle Martin Dubravka también a punto de integrarse a Man United, Ten Hag dijo que es improbable que haya más arribos para los 20 veces campeones de Inglaterra.
Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia y Christian Eriksen llegaron previamente.
