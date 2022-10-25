Corte en Rusia rechaza apelación de Griner

Un tribunal en Rusia ratificó el martes la sentencia de nueve años en prisión contra la baloncestista estadounidense Brittney Griner por posesión de drogas, rechazando una apelación

Associated Press
martes 25 octubre 2022 15:02
(AP)

Un tribunal en Rusia ratificó el martes la sentencia de nueve años en prisión contra la baloncestista estadounidense Brittney Griner por posesión de drogas, rechazando una apelación.

Griner, una pívot ganadora de dos oros olímpicos con Estados Unidos y estrella del Mercury de Pheonix en la WNBA, fue convicta el 4 de agosto luego que la policía dijo que encontró contenedores con aceite de cannabis en su equipaje en el aeropuerto Sheremetyevo en Moscú.

El tribunal regional de Moscú falló el martes en favor de ratificar la sentencia. En su decisión, la corte dijo, sin embargo, que el tiempo que Griner tendrá que servir en prisión será recalculado para tener en cuenta su detención previa al juicio. Un día de ese período contará como día y medio en prisión, lo que significa que la baloncestista serviría alrededor de ocho años.

