Corte en Rusia rechaza apelación de Griner
Un tribunal en Rusia ratificó el martes la sentencia de nueve años en prisión contra la baloncestista estadounidense Brittney Griner por posesión de drogas, rechazando una apelación
Un tribunal en Rusia ratificó el martes la sentencia de nueve años en prisión contra la baloncestista estadounidense Brittney Griner por posesión de drogas, rechazando una apelación.
Griner, una pívot ganadora de dos oros olímpicos con Estados Unidos y estrella del Mercury de Pheonix en la WNBA, fue convicta el 4 de agosto luego que la policía dijo que encontró contenedores con aceite de cannabis en su equipaje en el aeropuerto Sheremetyevo en Moscú.
El tribunal regional de Moscú falló el martes en favor de ratificar la sentencia. En su decisión, la corte dijo, sin embargo, que el tiempo que Griner tendrá que servir en prisión será recalculado para tener en cuenta su detención previa al juicio. Un día de ese período contará como día y medio en prisión, lo que significa que la baloncestista serviría alrededor de ocho años.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.