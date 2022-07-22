Copa Laver: Djokovic hará equipo con Federer, Nadal y Murray
Los Cuatro Grandes están formando un gran equipo en la Copa Laver, con Novak Djokovic uniéndose a Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal y Andy Murray en el Equipo de Europa para septiembre
Los organizadores del evento anunciaron el viernes la participación de Djokovic.
El serbio ganó Wimbledon este mes para alzar su 21er título de Grand Slam. Eso lo coloca uno por delante de Federer y uno por detrás de Nadal en la mayor cantidad de un tenista hombre en la historia del tenis. Murray posee tres títulos de majors.
Ese cuarteto se ha combinado para ganar 66 de los últimos 76 trofeos de Grand Slam, y cada uno pasó un tiempo en la cima del ranking de la ATP.
La quinta edición de la Copa Laver, que fue fundada por la empresa de gestión de Federer, se llevará a cabo en Londres del 23 al 25 de septiembre. El equipo de Europa tiene marca de 4-0 hasta ahora.
Los organizadores han revelado a tres miembros de la lista de Equipo Mundial: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz y Diego Schwartzman.
