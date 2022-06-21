Confirman la muerte de segundo estadounidense en Ucrania

El Departamento de Estado confirma la muerte del segundo estadounidense en la guerra de Ucrania

martes 21 junio 2022 19:20
El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos confirmó la muerte de un ciudadano norteamericano en Ucrania, que se cree que es el segundo estadounidense que muere en la guerra en ese país.

La agencia informó el martes que Stephen Zabielski falleció en Ucrania y que está en contacto con su familia para brindar apoyo y asistencia consular. “Por respeto a la familia durante este momento difícil, no tenemos nada más” qué informar, agregó.

El Departamento no proporcionó una fecha o las circunstancias de su muerte, pero un obituario publicado en el periódico de su ciudad natal decía que Zabielski, de 53 años, había fallecido el 15 de mayo. El diario The Recorder en Amsterdam, Nueva York, donde Zabielski había vivido hasta 2018, dijo que había perdido la vida mientras luchaba en el pueblo ucraniano de Dorozhniank.

Zabielski es al menos el segundo estadounidense que fallece en combate en Ucrania. A fines de abril, Willy Joseph Cancel, de 22 años y ex infante de Marina de Tennessee, murió luchando en Ucrania.

En comentarios breves sobre Zabielski, el Departamento de Estado reiteró su consejo de que los estadounidenses no viajen a Ucrania por ningún motivo debido a los combates.

