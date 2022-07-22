Jump to content

Confirman a campeones Kneirim y Frazier en Skate America

Los campeones mundiales por parejas Alexa Knierim y Brandon Frazier comenzarán su temporada de patinaje artístico en Skate America a finales de octubre, donde la campeona mundial junior de 15 años Isabeau Levito también hará su esperado debut en el Grand Prix

AP Noticias
viernes 22 julio 2022 19:24
(AP)

Los campeones mundiales por parejas Alexa Knierim y Brandon Frazier comenzarán su temporada de patinaje artístico en Skate America a finales de octubre, donde la campeona mundial junior de 15 años Isabeau Levito también hará su esperado debut en el Grand Prix.

La federación estadounidense de patinaje artístico anunció el viernes la mayoría de sus asignaciones para el Grand Prix.

Levito e Ilia Malinin, de 17 años, quien también ganó el título mundial junior de este año, encabezan la próxima generación de patinadores estadounidenses con la vista puesta en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de 2026 en Milán, Italia. Ese grupo incluye a Liam Kapeikis, de 18 años, quien se unirá a Malinin en Skate America, y a Lindsay Thorngren, de 16 años, que comenzará su temporada en Skate Canada.

Knierim y Frazier se unirán a Levito para su segundo Grand Prix a principios de noviembre en Sheffield, Inglaterra, mientras que Malinin y Thorngren harán su segunda aparición a finales de noviembre en Espoo, Finlandia.

Esos eventos reemplazan la Copa de China, que cambió de sede debido a los brotes de COVID-19, y la Copa Rostelecom, que la Unión Internacional de Patinaje le retiró a Rusia por su conflicto en Ucrania.

