Con triple de Hart, Blazers vencen 110-107 al Heat

Un triple de Josh Hart mientras el tiempo expiraba dio a los Trail Blazers de Portland una victoria 110-107 sobre el Heat de Miami el lunes.
Max Strus atinó un triple para Miami con 6,2 segundos por jugar para empatar el partido. Los Trail Blazers optaron por no pedir pausa y Damian Lillard condujo el balón por toda la cancha antes de asistir a Hart en la esquina izquierda, cerca de la banca del Heat.
Hart ejecutó su disparo y los jugadores de los Blazers salieron corriendo de su banca para perseguirlo y celebrar.
Anfernee Simons consiguió 25 puntos para Portland, Jerami Grant añadió 23 y Lillard terminó con 19 unidades en su primer partido después de una ausencia de cuatro juegos con una distensión en la pantorrilla derecha. Hart y Justice Winslow terminaron con 12 tantos cada uno.
Con marca de 7-3, Portland registra su mejor arranque de temporada desde 2018-19.
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo y Strus anotaron 16 puntos cada uno por Miami. El Heat (4-7) sacó 15 de Kyle Lowry y Gabe Vincent y 10 de cada uno entre Caleb Martin y Dewayne Dedmon.
