Con tiro de Grant al límite, Trail Blazers vencen a Suns
Jerami Grant anota la mayor cantidad de puntos en la temporada, con 30, incluido un tiro de último segundo, para llevar a los Trail Blazers de Portland, que se quedaron cortos de personal, a un triunfo por 108-106 ante los Suns de Phoenix
Jerami Grant anotó la mayor cantidad de puntos, con 30, incluido un tiro de último segundo, para llevar a los Trail Blazers de Portland, que se quedaron cortos de personal, hacia un triunfo por 108-106 ante los Suns de Phoenix el viernes.
Los Blazers tenían solamente un segundo en el reloj cuando Justise Winslow envió un pase elevado a Grant, quien agarró el balón y ejecutó un disparo con un salto desde 13 pies de distancia. El balón solo tocó red y en la repetición los árbitros determinaron que había salido a tiempo de sus manos.
El tiro de Grant coronó un juego de ida y vuelta en el minuto final.
Devin Booker consiguió un triple que le dio la ventaja a los Suns 106-104 con poco más de 30 segundos por jugar, momentos después de que Jusuf Nurkic embocó su propio triple para mandar al frente a los Blazers 104-103.
Nurkic empató el partido a 106 con un tiro en retroceso después de un rebote ofensivo con 23 segundos por jugar. Pareció que los Suns tendrían la última posesión del tiempo regular, pero a Mikal Bridges le marcaron una infracción.
Ello dio a los Blazers suficiente tiempo para preparar la jugada del triunfo.
Portland lideró la mayor parte de la noche y construyó una ventaja de 15 puntos a mitad del tercer periodo, pero se conformó con una delantera de 86-80 llegando al cuarto periodo.
