Con tanto de Ferreira, Dallas derrota al Union

Jesús Ferreira aporta el único tanto del partido y Maarten Paes consigue las atajadas a fin de que éste resulte suficiente para que Dallas venza 1-0 al Union de Filadelfia

AP Noticias
jueves 18 agosto 2022 06:24
MLS-RESUMEN
(AP)

Jesús Ferreira aportó el único tanto del partido y Maarten Paes consiguió las atajadas a fin de que éste resultara suficiente para que Dallas venciera el miércoles 1-0 al Union de Filadelfia.

El gol del delantero colombo-estadounidense llegó a los 34 minutos. Paul Arriola prodigó un centro desde el costado derecho para que Ferreira controlara con la pierna izquierda y definiera con un derechazo cruzado que venció al arquero Andre Blake.

Luego, el holandés Paes aportó al menos tres buenas atajadas por los locales, quienes llegaron a 42 puntos para ser terceros de la Conferencia Oeste.

Union se quedó con 48 puntos, todavía como líder del Este. Se medirá el domingo al colista DC United.

Dallas visitará a Nashville.

Relacionados

En otro partido, Toronto FC se valió de goles italianos, de Federico Bernardeschi y Domenico Criscito, para igualar 2-2 ante el Revolution de Nueva Inglaterra.

Además, los Whitecaps de Vancouver superaron 2-1 a los Rapids de Colorado, Charlotte se impuso 3-1 sobre New York City FC, y los Red Bulls de Nueva York vencieron 2-1 al Atlanta United.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.