Con tanto de Ferreira, Dallas derrota al Union
Jesús Ferreira aporta el único tanto del partido y Maarten Paes consigue las atajadas a fin de que éste resulte suficiente para que Dallas venza 1-0 al Union de Filadelfia
Jesús Ferreira aportó el único tanto del partido y Maarten Paes consiguió las atajadas a fin de que éste resultara suficiente para que Dallas venciera el miércoles 1-0 al Union de Filadelfia.
El gol del delantero colombo-estadounidense llegó a los 34 minutos. Paul Arriola prodigó un centro desde el costado derecho para que Ferreira controlara con la pierna izquierda y definiera con un derechazo cruzado que venció al arquero Andre Blake.
Luego, el holandés Paes aportó al menos tres buenas atajadas por los locales, quienes llegaron a 42 puntos para ser terceros de la Conferencia Oeste.
Union se quedó con 48 puntos, todavía como líder del Este. Se medirá el domingo al colista DC United.
Dallas visitará a Nashville.
En otro partido, Toronto FC se valió de goles italianos, de Federico Bernardeschi y Domenico Criscito, para igualar 2-2 ante el Revolution de Nueva Inglaterra.
Además, los Whitecaps de Vancouver superaron 2-1 a los Rapids de Colorado, Charlotte se impuso 3-1 sobre New York City FC, y los Red Bulls de Nueva York vencieron 2-1 al Atlanta United.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.