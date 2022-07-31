Con sólida actuación de Mahle, Rojos superan a Orioles
Tyler Mahle se recupera de un inestable inició para lanzar bien en su posible audición antes del límite de canjes
Tyler Mahle se recuperó de un comienzo inestable para lanzar bien en su posible audición antes del límite de canjes, Joey Votto conectó uno de los tres jonrones de Cincinnati y los Rojos doblegaron el sábado por 8-2 a los Orioles de Baltimore.
Jonathan India y Jake Fraley también conectaron vuelacercas por Cincinnati, que busca colocar a algunos jugadores más en equipos que aspiran a los playoffs, tras enviar al pitcher dominicano Luis Castillo a Seattle el viernes.
Mahle podría ser el próximo jugador que salga antes del límite del martes.
Tuvo un inicio complicado, en el que permitió tres sencillos consecutivos y una carrera para que los Orioles se fueran arriba 2-0 en la primera entrada.
Esas fueron las únicas carreras que permitió Mahle (5-7). Ponchó a siete y no regaló ningún boleto. Retiró a los últimos 13 bateadores que enfrentó.
Dean Kremer (3-3), quien permitió cuatro jonrones en 47 entradas antes de este juego, aceptó un cuadrangular de dos carreras a India en la cuarta y otro solitario a Votto al iniciar el quinto episodio.
Kremer permitió seis carreras sucias en 4 1/3 entradas.
Por los Orioles, los venezolanos Anthony Santander de 4-1 con una remolcada, Rougned Odor de 3-0. El mexicano Ramón Urías de 3-1.
