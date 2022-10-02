Con jonrón de Haase, Tigres vencen a Mellizos
Con 3 hits, incluyendo un jonrón de Eric Haase, los Tigres de Detroit superan por 3-2 a los Mellizos de Minnesota y han ganado siete de sus últimos ocho encuentros
Eric Haase sumó tres hits, incluyendo un jonrón, y los Tigres de Detroit superaron el sábado por 3-2 a los Mellizos de Minnesota.
Los Tigres han ganado siete de sus últimos ocho encuentros. Los Mellizos necesitan conseguir la victoria en sus cuatro duelos finales para terminar la temporada arriba de .500.
Con la pizarra igualada a dos en la sexta entrada, el boricua Javier Báez fue golpeado por un lanzamiento del dominicano Ronny Henríquez (0-1). Báez avanzó a segunda con un elevado.
El venezolano Harold Castro pegó un rodado hacia su compatriota, el primera base Luis Hernández, quien falló sin embargo en su tiro a Henríquez. Ello permitió que Báez anotara la carrera de la ventaja.
Daniel Norris (2-0) se llevó la victoria con 1 1/3 entradas sin recibir anotación. Andre Chafin consiguió su segundo salvamento después de que el mánager A.J. Hinch utilizó al taponero Gregory Soto en la octava.
El abridor de los Tigres Drew Hutchison aceptó dos carreras en siete hits y dos boletos en 4 1/3 entradas, mientras que Dylan Bundy de Minnesota permitió dos carreras en cinco hits en cinco entradas.
Por los Mellizos, el venezolano Luis Arráez de 5-2 con una anotada. Los boricuas Carlos Correa de 5-1, José Miranda de 4-1. El colombiano Gio Urshela de 3-2 con una empujada. El dominicano Gary Sánchez de 3-0.
Por los Tigres, el boricua Javier Báez de 3-1 con una anotada y una impulsada. Los venezolanos Harold Castro de 4-0, Víctor Reyes de 3-0.
