Con hit de Barrero, Rojos supera 1-0 a Filis

Con un sencillo remolcador con dos outs del cubano José Barrero para poner fin al partido, los Rojos de Cincinnati superan por 1-0 a los Filis de Filadelfia

AP Noticias
miércoles 17 agosto 2022 21:22
(AP)

El cubano José Barrero conectó un sencillo remolcador con dos outs para poner fin al partido frente al dominicano Seranthony Domínguez en la novena y los Rojos de Cincinnati superaron el miércoles por 1-0 a los Filis de Filadelfia.

Albert Almora Jr. ayudó a dejar servida la mesa para el hit decisivo de Barrero al negociar un boleto con un out. Almora avanzó a segunda tras un sencillo del mexicano Alejo López y anotó mediante el imparable de Barrero por el medio del cuadro.

Se trató de la primera carrera permitida por Domínguez (6-4) desde el 10 de julio, y con lo que puso fin a 11 duelos consecutivos sin permitir carreras.

El novato Nick Lodolo lanzó un tope personal de siete entradas con Cincinnati, permitiendo cinco hits. El boricua Alexis Díaz (4-1) sacó seis outs para acreditarse la victoria.

Por los Filis, el dominicano Jean Segura de 4-0. El panameño Edmundo Sosa de 3-0.

Por los Rojos, el dominicano Artístides Aquino de 4-0. El mexicano Alejo López de 4-3. El cubano José Barrero de 4-1 con una remolcada.

