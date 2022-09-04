Con grand slam de Isbel, Reales aplastan a Tigres
Kyle Isbel batea su primer grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr, Nick Pratto y MJ Meléndez se vuelan la barda y los Reales de Kansas City aplastan por 12-2 a los Tigres de Detroit
Kyle Isbel bateó su primer grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. agregó un jonrón de tres carreras y los Reales de Kansas City aplastaron el sábado por 12-2 a los Tigres de Detroit.
Nick Pratto y MJ Meléndez también conectaron vuelacercas por los Reales. Nate Eaton sumó cuatro hits y empujó dos carreras. El pitcher ganador Jonathan Heasley (3-7) permitió dos carreras limpias y ocho hits, con dos boletos y dos ponches en la séptima.
Isbel, jardinero de 25 años, bateó su grand slam volándose la barda del jardín derecho frente a Jason Foley en la quinta para que los Reales se fueran arriba 9-1. Se trató del cuarto grand slam de Isbel en la temporada y el quinto en dos temporadas en las Grandes Ligas.
Tucker Barnhart conectó su primer jonrón de la temporada con Detroit. El abridor de los Tigres, el dominicano Michael Pineda (2-7) permitió cinco carreras y seis hits, con tres ponches y dos bases por bolas en cuatro entradas.
Por los Tigres, los puertorriqueños Willi Castro de 4-0 y Javier Báez de 3-2. El venezolano Harold Castro de 4-0.
