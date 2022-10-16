Con doblete de Haberer, Union Berlin sorprende al Dortmund
Janik Haberer firma un doblete y el Union de Berlín vence 2-0 al Borussia Dortmund y se consolida como líder de la Bundesliga
Janik Haberer firmó un doblete y el Union de Berlín sorprendió el domingo al derrotar 2-0 al Borussia Dortmund y se consolidó como líder de la Bundesliga.
Los dos goles de Haberer propiciaron la cuarta derrota del Dortmund en 10 encuentros este curso y dejaron al Union con cinco puntos de ventaja sobre su escolta Friburgo, que más tarde visitaba a Bayern Múnich, campeón de las últimas 10 temporadas.
El equipo de la capital se adelantó temprano. Haberer recibió un regalo tras un error del portero del Dortmund Gregor Kobel a los ocho minutos. Kobel se resbaló tras recibir un paso y Haberer recuperó el balón para anotar.
La segunda anotación del mediocampista del Union cayó a los 21 minutos con un tiro rasante tras un pase de Jordan Pefok en una gran jugada colectivo que involucró a Sheraldo Becker.
El Union pudo haber anotado más goles tras una primera parte en la que llevó la iniciativa. Fue exactamente como el técnico Urs Fischer quiere que su equipo juegue.
El técnico del Dortmund Edin Terzić reaccionó con tres cambios después del descanso, incluyendo el retorno del capitán Marco Reus, quien había estado fuera de acción por una lesión en el tobillo.
Antes, el Colonia se recuperó para vencer 3-2 al Augsburgo con un gol tardío de Steffen Tigges.
