Con doblete de Amarilla, Minnesota empata con Portland
Gracias a un doblete del paraguayo Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United empata 4-4 con los Timbers de Portland
Luis Amarilla anotó un doblete, incluyendo el gol que permitió al Minnesota United igualar el sábado 4-4 con los Timbers de Portland.
El gol de la igualdad definitiva por parte de Amarilla llegó a los 69 minutos por el United. El delantero paraguayo agregó otro tanto.
Minnesota también contó con goles del argentino Franco Fragapane y Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Provisionalmente, Minnesota United se colocó como tercero de la Conferencia Oeste, con 35 puntos.
El argentino Sebastián Blanco anotó dos tantos y Jaroslaw Niezgoda agregó otro por los Timbers, que llegaron a 31 unidades y son séptimos.
El United visitará el próximo sábado a los Rapids de Colorado, mientras que los Timbers recibirán el miércoles a Nashville.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.