Con doblete de Amarilla, Minnesota empata con Portland

Gracias a un doblete del paraguayo Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United empata 4-4 con los Timbers de Portland

AP Noticias
domingo 31 julio 2022 00:35
MLS-RESUMEN
(AP)

Luis Amarilla anotó un doblete, incluyendo el gol que permitió al Minnesota United igualar el sábado 4-4 con los Timbers de Portland.

El gol de la igualdad definitiva por parte de Amarilla llegó a los 69 minutos por el United. El delantero paraguayo agregó otro tanto.

Minnesota también contó con goles del argentino Franco Fragapane y Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Provisionalmente, Minnesota United se colocó como tercero de la Conferencia Oeste, con 35 puntos.

El argentino Sebastián Blanco anotó dos tantos y Jaroslaw Niezgoda agregó otro por los Timbers, que llegaron a 31 unidades y son séptimos.

El United visitará el próximo sábado a los Rapids de Colorado, mientras que los Timbers recibirán el miércoles a Nashville.

